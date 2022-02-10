Gerrie Miller Froberg was born on Oct. 18, 1933, in Cedar, Minnesota, and died on Jan. 25, 2022. Gerrie spent her childhood in and around Anoka, Minnesota and was the youngest child of Al and Hannah Bombarger.
In 1952, she met and married Robert Miller and moved to his home in Spokane, Washington. In 1953, the two became the proud parents of twin girls, Kathryn and Kristine, followed by their son Kurt in 1954, who died in infancy.
In 1969, the family relocated to Pleasanton, California. During her life, she worked various jobs, but among her favorites was as a secretary at the Millwood Presbyterian Church office, in Washington. While in California, she worked as a secretary for the Sunol Regional Park District, and as the administrator to the Director’s Office in the secretarial pool, at the Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore. Upon retiring from the Lawrence Livermore Lab, she rekindled a relationship with Ken Froberg, whom she had known from high school in Anoka, Minnesota and they married in July 1989. They moved to his residence in Hurst, Texas. They had only one year together and upon his death, she moved back to her home in Pleasanton.
She was also a member of the First Presbyterian church in Pleasanton and Livermore, California, for many years, where she could enjoy her greatest love of music by singing in church choirs and playing her guitar. Most notably, she was part of “Homecoming,” where she and a group of her church friends formed an upbeat Christian music ensemble that performed at various venues for ten years.
Gerrie also volunteered for about 15 years with the local Pleasanton Senior Center, while serving as president of the Senior Advisory Committee there during 1995-1996.
Gerrie was preceded in death by first husband Robert Miller, husband Ken Froberg, twin daughter Kristine Miller, and two brothers, Robert and Darel Bombarger. She is survived by twin daughter Kathryn Disch, her son-in-law Dan and granddaughter Stephanie. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Gerrie Miller FrobergOct. 18, 1933 – Jan. 25, 2022