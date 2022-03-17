Vanna was born in Madison, Wisconsin and received her degree in social work at the University of Wisconsin, where she met her husband, Don. They moved to Livermore in the 1950s and designed the home on Chateau Way that Vanna lived in until her last day. She taught elementary school at Fifth Street and Portola schools for more than 25 years and as a Fulbright Scholar in Cochrane, Alberta for a year.
Vanna was the quintessential educator: creative, demanding and respected. To teach her fifth grade students math concepts, she helped them run a small store in the classroom. Some of her fifth-grade classes actually invested in the stock market. Cooking, another life skill, was a memorable part of her innovative curriculum. It was a joy when former students recognized her in the aisle of Trader Joe’s, even 40 years after she had been their teacher. But Vanna was easy to recognize; she got older, but she didn’t seem to age. She was a lifelong learner, who loved to read, attend lectures and travel with the Rhodes Scholar program.
Vanna was outspoken in her beliefs, and she acted on them. She contributed time and money to multiple causes, including a scholarship at Las Positas College to support aspiring early childhood educators. A warm host with an ebullient smile and laugh, Vanna relished cooking for visitors, and there always seemed to be one at her kitchen table. She was known for her soups, the Sicilian dish caponata, and desserts that never had quite enough sugar (because it wasn’t good for you, she said). She will be deeply missed by the many people who admired her kindness and resilience.
Vanna was preceded in death by her husband, Don, and daughter, Ellen. She is survived by her son, Greg of Cleveland, Ohio; sister Nina of Oakland; and nieces and nephews. Vanna’s family and friends are grateful for the kind care she received from long-time friend Thelma Fones and from caregivers Gemma, Rochelle, Ruth and Tessie.
A celebration of Vanna’s life will be at Terra Mia restaurant on Tuesday, March 29, at noon. Please text your full name to 510-697-0303 if you plan to attend. For those who would like to donate in her memory, please consider the Vanna Born Early Childhood Education Scholarship at LPC (“LPC Foundation” at 3000 Campus Hill Drive, Livermore, 94551 or online at https://www.lpcfoundation.org/investing/make-an-investment/ ) Or the Tri Valley Retired Educators Scholarship Fund (for future teachers), c/o Faye Younker, 1792 Old Tower Road, Livermore, California, 94550.