Glen Burdette Jeffery of Livermore died recently after a lengthy illness.
Glen was employed at Lowes. He took great joy meeting people at the door there and never met a stranger. He was a great flirt and loved to carry on making jokes. He enjoyed very much helping Santa at Christmas time and meeting families and children.
Glen was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was very proud of having served. He was a member of the local Eagles organization and had many friends there. Glen was a very smart man and loved trivia, especially Jeopardy. He loved all music and could tell you who sang any song and could sing every word. He hated a bully. He loved bowling and was good at it. He loved his children and grandchildren.
Glen's wife, Elaine, survives. He left behind three children, Glen Jr. and his wife Tami, of San Lorenzo, California; Dawn Powell and her husband Jason, of Union City, Tennessee; and Melissa Baker and her husband Dean, of Chesterfield, Virginia; six grandchildren, Heather Jeffery and Glen Jeffery III, Sarah (Isaac) Stricklin and Ashley (Bradley) Andrzejewski, and Ethan (Tracy) Baker and Megan Baker; and three great grandchildren, Judah Stricklin, Cambree Todd, and Allen Andrzejewski. He also has two step grandchildren.
Glen has one surviving sister, Delia and her husband Steve Ingersol, from Arizona; two surviving nieces, Anne Dean, of Florida, and Marcia Okada, of Japan; and is preceded in death by his mother, Clara; his father, Donald Dale; his brother, Donald Dale, Jr.; and his twin sister, Marcia; as well as his nephew, Tim Morris.