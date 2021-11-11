Gloria, or Kim as her oldest friends and family knew her, was the youngest of 11 siblings. Born to her father Seijiro and mother Haru Fujita, she is survived by her oldest sister Sue and Tomeko (the second youngest Fujita).
As a child, her family had a difficult life working as farm laborers. During World War II, her family was sent to Japanese internment camps in Tule Lake, California and Minidoka, Idaho. After the war was over, they settled in Ontario, Oregon where they became successful farmers. Following graduation from high school in Oregon, she moved to Seattle to live with her brother Nobie, his wife Sachi, and their children Larry and Cindy. She enjoyed Seattle life in the 1950s and had fond memories of working for the department store Frederick and Nelson.
In 1958, she married Hesa Yano and moved to Livermore, California. She and Hesa were both employed at Sandia National Laboratories, but upon finding out they were expecting their first child, Michele, Gloria resigned her position choosing to be a full-time mother. Four years later, Hesa and Gloria welcomed their son Matthew. During this time, she volunteered at the Presbyterian church where her children attended preschool. She also attended classes at Chabot College (now Las Positas College) pursuing an accounting degree. She began her second career as an accountant, but over the years she enjoyed various interesting jobs as a secretary, in human resources, and even as a welder. She was our real-life Rosie the Riveter.
In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, sewing, gardening and tennis. Later in life she was often found attending Tai Chi classes, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, and sitting on the deck that her son built for her. She loved traveling to Hawaii, shopping and spending time with her family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and joyous Fujita laughter as well as her generosity.
Gloria passed away after a long fight with cancer and other related ailments. Although everyone who knew her will never be the same without her, she had a happy, long life and was ready for the next adventure in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband Hesa, daughter Michele, son Matt, daughter-in- law Sophy and her loving grandchildren Christianna and Joseph.
Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary. Reception to follow at Strizzi’s restaurant on First Street in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity or organization of your choice.