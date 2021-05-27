It is with a heavy heart that the family of Gloria Lorainne (Cardoza) Vasconcellos announces her passing in Turlock, California, on April 21, 2021.
Gloria was born and raised in Livermore. She was part of a long established and deep-rooted farming and ranching family, with extended family still engaged in the agriculture community. Gloria was always such a kind and joyful person, always a pleasure to be around. She wanted nothing more than for people to be happy and enjoy life.
Gloria had an amazing worth ethic that she learned from her family on the ranch. Gloria graduated from Livermore High in 1981. Shortly after graduation, she started waitressing and continued her career up until the pandemic hit in March 2020. Gloria’s customers were always very loyal to her, many times offering to wait to be seated in her section. A tribute to her wonderful personality and amazing customer service skills.
Gloria met Monte Vasconcellos in Concord while working at Lyon’s restaurant. They were married in 1992. They had two amazing children who Gloria was so proud of, Ashley Vasconcellos and, a few years later, Ronnie Vasconcellos. They briefly lived in Concord and then moved to the Turlock area and purchased their first home.
The loss of Gloria will be felt by many. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. All these people she touched and loved deeply, but the light of her life were her beloved grandchildren, Olivia and Piper Essary.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, George Cardoza and LaVerne (Sachau) Cardoza; and sister, Debra Ann (Cardoza) Paulo (passing on April 6, 2021.) She is survived by her sister, Sheila Fagliano (Paul); her half-sister, Linda; loving children, Ashley Vasconcellos and Ronnie Vasconcellos; granddaughters, Olivia and Piper; ex-husband, Monte Vasconcellos; and fiancé, Gary Dinwiddie. Due to the pandemic, a private ceremony was held on May 14, in Turlock.
Gloria was an 11-year breast-cancer survivor. Donations may be made to your local breast-cancer foundation or a charity of your choice.