Gordon D. Jones was born in Fairbury, Nebraska in 1930 to Gordon and Lyda Jones, joining two sisters, Mary Margaret and Shirley Ann. He also had two younger half-sisters, Marilynn and Judy. He passed at home in Livermore, California on Sept. 17, 2022.

Gordy’s early years were spent in Nebraska — Fairbury, Lincoln and Beatrice. When he was seven years old, he went to live with his grandparents, Eddie and Anna Jones, on a farm in Fairbury, attending school in a one-room schoolhouse. While on the farm, he learned many skills from his grandfather as he helped with farm chores. When he was in high school, his grandfather sold the farm, and they moved to York, Nebraska. After graduating, Gordy worked in a lamp store in Chicago owned by his father. He married Izetta Trollope, and they settled in York until he enlisted in the Air Force. Gordy’s military years were a great opportunity to go to a variety of tech schools, and he was finally stationed in Spokane, Washington as a nuclear tech specializing in an area which kept him from being shipped out of the United States. Following his discharge, he was hired by what is now called Lawrence Livermore Lab as an electronics tech.