Gordon D. Jones was born in Fairbury, Nebraska in 1930 to Gordon and Lyda Jones, joining two sisters, Mary Margaret and Shirley Ann. He also had two younger half-sisters, Marilynn and Judy. He passed at home in Livermore, California on Sept. 17, 2022.
Gordy’s early years were spent in Nebraska — Fairbury, Lincoln and Beatrice. When he was seven years old, he went to live with his grandparents, Eddie and Anna Jones, on a farm in Fairbury, attending school in a one-room schoolhouse. While on the farm, he learned many skills from his grandfather as he helped with farm chores. When he was in high school, his grandfather sold the farm, and they moved to York, Nebraska. After graduating, Gordy worked in a lamp store in Chicago owned by his father. He married Izetta Trollope, and they settled in York until he enlisted in the Air Force. Gordy’s military years were a great opportunity to go to a variety of tech schools, and he was finally stationed in Spokane, Washington as a nuclear tech specializing in an area which kept him from being shipped out of the United States. Following his discharge, he was hired by what is now called Lawrence Livermore Lab as an electronics tech.
Gordy and Izetta had three children, Steve, Bonnie and Mary, but they eventually divorced. In 1965, he married Mary Ann Martin, and they have two children, Doug and Becky. He retired from the Lab after more than 30 years and has enjoyed retirement doing the things he always loved, including trips with their fifth wheel trailer. Gordy liked to build things — a house in York and a house in Livermore. He built an airplane prior to retirement — a fiberglass and foam construction Long EZ — which he flew with great pleasure, often flying somewhere for lunch on Saturdays with his fellow homebuilders — $100 lunches. As a member of the local EAA chapter, he participated in their various activities and was a technical advisor for many home builders. Many things interested Gordy. He even took up quilting for a while. Gordy was the fix-it person for his family — nothing daunted him. A few years ago, he learned (self-taught) how to fix old clocks. He was always challenged to learn new things. Gordy will be greatly missed by Mary Ann and his five children.
