Claudette was a kind and caring person who gave time to the care of others in need. Claudette was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a talented musician who played the piano, harp, violin and guitar, and she had a lovely singing voice. She was a gifted clothes maker and always had knitting needles clicking or her sewing machine going, creating many beautiful garments.
With the help of Kaiser Hospice, her husband Donald and her son Brian were able to care for Claudette, so that her final days were spent peacefully at home. She will be greatly missed for the love and devotion she gave to her family and friends and others whose lives she touched.