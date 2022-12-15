Grady Theadore Wilcox, affectionately known as “Jim,” passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 90, in Castro Valley, California.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1932, in Maysville, Oklahoma. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph Martin Wilcox and Idel Frizzell Wilcox; sisters, Mary Wiitala and Laveta Fagundes; nephews, Bobby Wiitala and Richard Theodore; and his wives, Amelia Castillo Wilcox and Louise Paulsen. He is survived by his only child, Lisa Marie Wilcox (Jim Peterson) of Pleasanton; nieces, Carol LeDonne, Debbie Potts, Nancy Heredia, Dolores Hobaugh, Catherine Claypool, and Linda Garcia; nephews, Richard, Michael and Raymond Garcia; and many great nieces and nephews.