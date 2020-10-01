Gregg was born in Oakland, the second of four children, to Walker and Helen Shephard.
A proud graduate of Alameda High School, Santa Rosa J.C., Sonoma State and Cal State Hayward (East Bay), Gregg became an exemplary social studies teacher at Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, California for 34 years. His primary courses were history and civics.
He met Lynne in San Leandro at the base of the escalator at Macys, where they both worked at the time. They married in 1964 at St Louis Bertrand Church in Oakland, then moved to Livermore in 1967. They celebrated 56 years of in August this year.
As a young father, Gregg was involved with his sons' activities, particularly coaching Livermore Youth Soccer for many years in the 1970s and 1980s, and he taught them a strong work ethic.
In his retirement years, he kept active with activities like bicycling, running hiking and sampling treats at Costco. Friends and family would routinely see him out and about around Livermore. His love of family, the legacy stories, Alameda, history, camping and Lionel trains were central to his core years. A fierce debater, he had a trenchant discussion waiting for you on history or current events.
Gregg is survived by his loving wife, Lynne; his sons, Glenn Andrew (Sandra) Shephard and Eric Timothy (Pilar) Shephard; and his grandchildren, Ryan, Katelyn, Zachery, and Maxwell. He is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Peter and Michael; and his sister, Lorraine. A celebration of life will take place when it is safe to do so.