Guadalupe Garcia, long time resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully in Manteca, California, on Nov. 25, 2022.
Guadalupe was born and raised in Mexico and moved to Livermore in 1970 with her late husband, Jose Garcia. She was a devoted mother to her six children and a faithful Catholic. She was a dedicated parishioner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and participated in multiple ministries including the church choir and Lay ministry.
Guadalupe is survived by her three daughters, Maria Angelica and Trino Gutierrez; Silvia and Jose Luis Villalobos; and Susana Jose Cristobal Rodriguez; grandchildren, Jose Garcia, Christina Garcia, Alexandria Gutierrez, Jessica Kinlaw, Mike Robbins, Cristina MacKinnon, Angelica Gutierrez, Gabriela Villalobos, Rebecca Gutierrez, Marissa Garcia, David Villalobos, Luis Gerardo Villalobos, Silvia Garcia, and Marcel Garcia; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Garcia, Gabriel Gutierrez, Brianna Vasquez, Samuel Mendoza, Jessica Kinlaw, Josslen Robbins, Makenna Robbins, Michael Kinlaw, Dominic Mackinnon, Avery Griffin, and Miles Griffin. She is preceded in death by her three sons, Jose Luis Garcia, Armando Garcia, and Carlos Garcia.
A rosary will be held on Dec. 15, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service on Dec. 16, 2022. at 11 a.m.