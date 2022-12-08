OBIT - Guadalupe Garcia.jpg

Guadalupe Garcia, long time resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully in Manteca, California, on Nov. 25, 2022.

Guadalupe was born and raised in Mexico and moved to Livermore in 1970 with her late husband, Jose Garcia. She was a devoted mother to her six children and a faithful Catholic. She was a dedicated parishioner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and participated in multiple ministries including the church choir and Lay ministry.