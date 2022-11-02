Guadalupe Morales Garibay, a proud native and jewel of Summerland, has passed away. She was reunited with loved ones that have passed before her and a grand homecoming celebration awaited.
Attending the one room Summerland School and tending to many farm animals and chores filled the days of her youth.
Working for the Carpinteria Lemon Assoc. she met Rafael, the love of her life. Together they weathered both good and hard times, building a home and raising six children during their 61-year marriage. Lupe enjoyed many years of volunteering for various functions at Mt. Carmel School, sewing, crafts, gardening and baking. Over the years she delighted in caring for all the children of her extended family and their friends and was a master at creating incredibly delicious home cooked meals for all. No matter the trials, tribulations or health challenges she faced, her faith never faltered. She gave thanks in prayer each and every day.
Lupe is predeceased by her beloved parents, Manuel Morales Sr. and Jessie Jauregi; godparents, Marcelino and Eulalia Reyes; husband Rafael Sr.; sons Juan and Ernesto; babies Francis and Lourdes; siblings Eulalia Dommeyer, Dolores Wirtanen, Manuel Morales Jr.
Deeply missed by Rafael Jr. (Marlene), Rebecca Wilson, Patricia Bickle (Richard), Julia Gerry (Douglas), Julius Wilson Sr.; nieces and nephews of the Dommeyer, Ortegon and Morales families; grandchildren David Garibay, Anthony Garibay (Katie), Tiffany Botelho, Sheila Botelho, Jacqueline Wilson, JulieAnn McGovern (Mike), Julius Wilson Jr., and Tyler Lopez along with many great- and great-great- grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with burial and reception at Carpinteria Cemetery.