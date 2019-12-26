Gustavo Carrillo died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 5 under Hope Hospice care. He died seconds after he received the anointing of the sick. We praise the Lord for the time he gifted us with his presence, and we continue to pray for his soul.
Gustavo, or "Gus" as he was called, was born in Ostotan, Jalisco, Mexico to his parents José Trinidad Carrillo and María Jiménez. He came to Livermore in 1976 and worked for over 25 years at Concannon Vineyard. He suffered a stroke on January 2, 2003 that left him quadriplegic for almost 17 years. He was cared at home by his God-sent wife, Martina, and was able to enjoy the love of family and friends. Despite losing his physical abilities, his witty sense of humor continued until minutes before his passing. He is remembered as a devout Catholic man who transmitted the love of Jesus Christ with a simple smile. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, 6 adult children, 8 grandchildren, 11 siblings, and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His funeral services will take place at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Livermore: Vigil will be held on December 26th from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held on December 27th at 11 a.m. Burial following at St. Michael Cemetery.
Any questions may be directed to St. Michael Cemetery & Funeral Center by phone at 925 455-9696.