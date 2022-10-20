OBIT - Guy R. King.png

Mr. Guy Robert King, 91, of Spears Lane, Hartwell, passed away Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at his home.

Born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Rex King and Clara Hansel King. Mr. King was a retired land surveyor for the city of Livermore, California and a former member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Livermore, where he was a deacon and helped organize the building and grounds, bus ministry and children’s Ministry. After he and his wife, Carlene moved to Hartwell, they became members of the Cornerstone Baptist Church and The Solid Rocks.