Mr. Guy Robert King, 91, of Spears Lane, Hartwell, passed away Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at his home.
Born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Rex King and Clara Hansel King. Mr. King was a retired land surveyor for the city of Livermore, California and a former member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Livermore, where he was a deacon and helped organize the building and grounds, bus ministry and children’s Ministry. After he and his wife, Carlene moved to Hartwell, they became members of the Cornerstone Baptist Church and The Solid Rocks.
Survivors include his daughter Zana Bramlett (David) of Winder, Georgia; two sons Terry King of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and David King (Terri) of Hartwell, Georgia; a sister Irene Pomeroy of Glen Ellen, California; two brothers Roderick King of Napa, California and Lloyd King of Klamath Falls, Oregon; and 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carlene Spears King; a daughter Iris Perry; two brothers Dale King and Virgil King; and two sisters Vivian Dobie and Doris King.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell. Other times, the family will be at the home.
Funeral services for Mr. Guy King will be Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Rev. Terry Meeks and Rev. Forrest Ferguson officiating. The burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.
Flowers optional, memorials may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 1543 Anderson Hwy, Hartwell, Georgia 30643.
Flowers optional, memorials may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 1543 Anderson Hwy, Hartwell, Georgia 30643.