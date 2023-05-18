OBIT - Gwendolyn Faye Spicer.jpg

Gwendolyn “Faye” Spicer went home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She was 90 years old.

Faye was a sweet little old southern lady born in Talladega, Alabama. She was raised by her maternal grandparents. There wasn’t much money back then, but there was plenty of love.