Gwendolyn “Faye” Spicer went home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She was 90 years old.
Faye was a sweet little old southern lady born in Talladega, Alabama. She was raised by her maternal grandparents. There wasn’t much money back then, but there was plenty of love.
She came to California in 1955 and soon after married Raymond Spicer. Faye was married to Raymond for 60 happy years.
They moved to Livermore in 1971 where she raised three daughters Kathy Huntsman, Sandra Jackson and Judy Schwichtenberg.
She had a great smile and loved to laugh. She was a great southern cook, cared for her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved plants and flowers, big family meals together and her favorite time of year was Christmas. She would always over-buy gifts and laugh about it.
Faye worked for many years as a housekeeper at Valley Memorial Hospital. She then moved to Pleasanton, where she worked at Nordstrom’s as a custodian. She enjoyed earning her own money and spending it on her grandkids.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Huntsman and Sandra Jackson (Joe); six grandchildren, Jennifer Hildreth (Steven), Callie Parker (Josh), Travis Schwichtenberg, Justin Schwichtenberg, Adam Schwichtenberg, Sara Schwichtenberg; eight great- grandchildren, lsaiah Hildreth, Natalie Hildreth, Noah Parker, Mathiew Nickell-Schwichtenberg, Greyci Schwichtenberg, Dalton Schwichtenberg, Ashton Nickell, Rowan Thompson.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her son-in law Jeff Huntsman, her brothers Walter and Jerry Harris and recently her daughter Judy Schwichtenberg.
No more pain or sorrow for sweet Faye. We will love and miss her forever. Callaghan will hold services on May 23, 2023 at 11a.m.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Spicer family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.