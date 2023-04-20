OBIT - Hélène Hanneken.jpg

Hélène, a longtime resident of Livermore, California passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 23, 2023.

Hélène was born August 31, 1964, in San Francisco, California. Hélène grew up having fun at her grandparent’s cattle ranch in Portola Valley and riding horses in Livermore. She participated in rodeo barrel racing and gymkhana events. Hélène graduated from Livermore High School and attended college in Modesto and Chico, California.