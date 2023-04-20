Hélène, a longtime resident of Livermore, California passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 23, 2023.
Hélène was born August 31, 1964, in San Francisco, California. Hélène grew up having fun at her grandparent’s cattle ranch in Portola Valley and riding horses in Livermore. She participated in rodeo barrel racing and gymkhana events. Hélène graduated from Livermore High School and attended college in Modesto and Chico, California.
Hélène had an amazing sense of humor and always brought a smile to everyone around her. She loved animals, friends, family and absolutely adored her two kids, Chris and Renée. Hélène loved to travel and visited Europe, Mexico and Hawaii numerous times. Hélène was an avid reader of historical fiction, she also loved working in her garden and taking care of her animals. Hélène was known for being extremely generous to every person and animal that crossed her path. Hélène will be deeply missed. A private service will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to East Bay SPCA, 8323 Baldwin Street Oakland, California, 94621.