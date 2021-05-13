Hans J “Hannie” Bonde passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2021 at the age of 86.
He has gone to be with the love of his life, Wanda Madsen Bonde. She’s been waiting since 1985 to be reunited.
Hans was born and raised in Pleasanton and has lived in Livermore, Acampo, and lastly Reno, Nevada. Hannie’s charismatic personality and sense of humor charmed one and all. He loved dogs and horses.
Partnering with his brother Frank J Bonde, he raised cattle under the 77 BAR brand, dryland farmed hay, and did custom baling and harvesting throughout the Tri-Valley area and beyond. An avid sportsman, he loved to hunt with his brother Frank and a wide circle of cherished friends.
He graduated from Amador Valley High School in 1953, where he played football. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1955 to 1957. Stationed at various places in Europe, he attained the rank of PFC. He worked as a laborer prior to going to work for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) at Site 300 in 1963. Hans worked for Plant Engineering in the Transportation Department at LLNL and retired in 1990 after 27 years of service.
Hannie loved to cook and he used his considerable skills at the BBQ Grill to actively serve many organizations. He was a founding member of the Jr Livestock Auction Boosters BBQ committee which put on an annual feed at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in support of 4-H and FFA youth engaged in livestock projects. This event served hundreds of Livestock Auction supporters and participants each year helping to establish that service group which is still very active to this day.
He touched many lives through his volunteer work and through his participation in multiple organizations. He was a member of the Alameda/Contra Costa Cattlemen’s Association and a Stockholder and Past Associate Director of the Livermore Stockman’s Rodeo Association. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Livermore-Pleasanton Rod and Gun Club. He was a Mason and a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
Hannie was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Madsen Bonde; his parents, Hans and Nina Bonde; and his brother, Frank J Bonde. He is survived by his daughter, Kim, and her husband John Masters II; step-daughter, Tonya (Jeff) Dye, and their son, Trevor; as well as, many nieces, a nephew, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces.
A special thank you to Silver Lining Assisted Living caregivers and friends, Bert and Jen, for their caring and kindness. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Jr Livestock Auction Boosters (JLAB), PO Box 3176, Livermore, CA 94551.