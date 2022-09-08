Harold ‘Hank’ Finn passed away peacefully in Pleasanton on Aug. 23, 2022, in the presence of his wife Karen.

He was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois to Harold F. Finn and Anna K. (Seibold) Finn. As a young man, Hank rose to the level of Eagle Scout and began his lifelong relationship with music. Hank married his beloved wife Karen Krueger, June 16, 1956, in a small chapel on the University of Chicago campus. They were married for sixty-six years.