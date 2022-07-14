On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Harry Shay, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 90. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery on July 22 at 11 a.m. A reception to follow at the family residence.
Harry was born on February 1, 1932, to Helen Mae Rollings (Shay) in Los Angeles, California.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy in April of 1951, serving four years on the U.S.S. Bryce Canyon (AD-36). While in the Navy, he met Kathleen Van Tifflin on a blind date, fell in love and married his bride on October 23, 1954. They moved to Long Beach, California where they started their family.
Harry was transferred to Northern California in 1971; he had a long successful career with Frigidaire and retired after 22 years. Harry and Kathy were married for 65 years; they were longtime residents of Livermore for 50 years.
Harry's passion was golfing. He enjoyed playing in the Men's tournaments at Las Positas in Livermore, California. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids and granddaughters; they were everything to him.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen. Harry will be deeply missed by his children and their spouses: Kristy of Las Vegas, Jeneen of Fair Oaks, Dennis (Jacque) of Oakley, and Cheri (Randall) of Livermore; his five granddaughters: Caitlin, Kelley, Alyssa, Rochelle and Emily; along with nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.