OBIT - Harvey Kameny.jpeg

Harvey Bernard Kameny entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2022, in Pleasanton, at the age of 85.

He was born to Dr. Louis and Mrs. Pauline Kameny on March 17, 1937, in Oakland. He grew up in Alameda and resided in Pleasanton for the last 46 years. He is a graduate of Alameda High School and attended University of California, where he was a member of Phi Lambda Pi fraternity, as well as St. Mary’s College.