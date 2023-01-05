Harvey Bernard Kameny entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2022, in Pleasanton, at the age of 85.
He was born to Dr. Louis and Mrs. Pauline Kameny on March 17, 1937, in Oakland. He grew up in Alameda and resided in Pleasanton for the last 46 years. He is a graduate of Alameda High School and attended University of California, where he was a member of Phi Lambda Pi fraternity, as well as St. Mary’s College.
Harvey was a long time Pleasanton Rotarian and was very active within the community. He was an avid art and wine collector, as well as a supporter of the Ducks Unlimited group. He loved to travel the world via cruises and visited many places over the years. Harvey loved to spend his weekends watching football, especially the San Francisco 49ers and Cal Bears. When it wasn’t football season, you could find him in San Francisco at the home games of the Giants or at home watching the away games on TV.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Kameny; his children, Sharon Kameny, Kevin (Julie) Kameny and Diane (Jim) Carte; and his four beloved grandchildren, Brandon and Emily Kameny and Austin and Samantha Carte; and his beloved Bichon, Murphy. Although Harvey was an only child, he had an extended family with all his friends.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life service to share memories on Jan. 21, at 1 p.m., at Graham Hitch Funeral Home, 4167 First St., in Pleasanton.