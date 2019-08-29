Helen Irene Light

Longtime Livermore Resident
Helen was born in Laramie, Wyo., to Donald and Bertha Moomau. She was the oldest of eight children.
The family moved to Santa Cruz, Calif., when she was six, then to Livermore when she was 10.
In 1944, Helen met and married the love of her life, Naval Arial Photographer Archie Light. They remained married until his passing in 2007. Their son Ronald was born in 1945 followed by their daughter Linda in 1946.
The family moved to Tracy, Calif., in 1946 and returned to Livermore in 1951.
Helen was a homemaker known for her desserts, especially Divinity which was a holiday favorite.
She had a great sense of humor and put a positive spin on all situations laid before her.
As pastimes, she enjoyed watching old westerns, reading the Bible, and visiting with all who stopped by.
Helen was a longtime member of Cedar Grove Community Church. She gave her whole life to the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Argyl, Donald, Edward and John.
She is survived by her brother Gilbert Moomau (Margaret) of Livermore; her sisters Agnes Brenzel of Dubois, Wyo., and Joanne Butterfield (Phillip) of Citrus Heights; her son Ronald Light of Manteca; daughter Linda Schutte (Gary) of Dixon; grandchildren Robert Light (Patricia) of Modesto, Mark Light (Clariss) of Modesto, Brian Schutte (René) of El Macero, and Steven Schutte (Stacy) of El Macero; great-grandchildren Cassandra, Kirsten and Johnathan Light of Modesto, and Kyle and Bryce Schutte of El Macero; great great-grandchild Xavier Santana of Modesto; and 20 nieces and nephews.
Helen was loved by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be Thursday, September 5, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Grove Community Church, 2021 College Ave., Livermore. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Light family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.