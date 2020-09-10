Helen May Hartz

Helen Hartz went to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pleasanton to Marg and C.C. Westerman, the third of four children, Helen was raised on a farm in Livermore. As a child, she delighted in squishing her toes in the mud while following the tractor as her father plowed the field. She graduated from Livermore High School.
Helen married the love of her life, Virgil Hartz, on Oct. 29, 1948. They spent the next more than 71 years together. Their first son was born in January 1950, and by August 1954, they had four beautiful children and she cherished them all. They bought their one and only family home in 1955 and have happily resided there since.
Helen enjoyed family, friends, bingo, swimming and books. She was an avid reader. She also enjoyed a good card game and sewing for her family. She was a Girl Scout cookie chairman for years. Helen hated to travel but loved it when she arrived and has had lots of adventures. She has been to all the states except Hawaii.
For many years, she worked side by side with her husband in his business, Quality Cleaners. Almost every year, the family would camp at Bucks Lake. Helen had many fond memories from there, and the whole lake would know when she caught a fish from her shouts of joy echoing through the canyon.
All of her grandchildren were important to her. The family would like to acknowledge the special relationship Helen had with her granddaughter, Robyn Mitchell, and give a special thanks for all of her love and support.
Helen is reunited in heaven with her parents, Marg and CC Westerman; her brothers, Bill and Harold Westerman; and daughter, Karen Sue Kangas. She leaves behind her loving husband, Virgil Hartz; sons, Robert Hartz (Margaret) and Charles Hartz (Lee); daughter, Deborah Olsen (Richard); son in law, Peter Kangas; sister, Dorothy Bennett; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Well known for her generous hugs, she is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.