Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Helen married her husband of 46 years, Alex, in New Jersey on Nov. 15, 1958, moving seven months later to Livermore, California. She was an Accounting Clerk at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, retiring in 1990 from the Accounts Payable Division. Helen devoted over 40 years to volunteering with Little League Baseball.
Helen is survived by her sons, Richard (Kathy) and George (Vicki); nephew Gordon Milden; granddaughters Megan Yawornisky and Heather Edwards; grandsons Zachary Yawornisky and Andrew Yawornisky; and great-grandchildren Penelope, Piper, Paige, Primrose, Persephone, Pax, Priam, Brantley, Karsyn and Ryder.