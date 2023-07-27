It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and matriarch of the Orozco family. Herlinda was born in Los Angeles, California but her family was originally from Tepatitlan, Jalisco Mexico. At six months old, her family bought a dairy farm in Durango, Mexico where she lived and worked until she married our father at 23.
In 1960 she married the love of her life Luis G. Orozco who passed away in 2020. The newlyweds made their way to Fremont, California where they raised their five children; Luis Jr, Maricela, Jesus, Carlos and Nancy. In 1984, our parents, along with their now adult children opened our first Casa Orozco Mexican restaurant in Dublin, California and two years later another one in Livermore.
In 1990 the family moved to Livermore in order to be closer to our businesses. Tita, as she was affectionately known by her ten grandchildren, was so appreciative of all the support that the community has given our family businesses throughout the years and always viewed our guests and staff as part of her ‘Familia.’ Tita loved the Tri Valley area; the rolling hills, lush vineyards and welcoming people.
Our mother was surrounded by all of her children, grandchildren and in-laws when she passed, just as she would have wanted because she was all about her family.
Herlinda leaves behind a legacy that was built with a lot of hard work and love.
She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and our two Casa Orozco restaurants.
She has now joined our father in heaven. May she rest in peace. Descanse en paz mama.