It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and matriarch of the Orozco family. Herlinda was born in Los Angeles, California but her family was originally from Tepatitlan, Jalisco Mexico. At six months old, her family bought a dairy farm in Durango, Mexico where she lived and worked until she married our father at 23.

In 1960 she married the love of her life Luis G. Orozco who passed away in 2020. The newlyweds made their way to Fremont, California where they raised their five children; Luis Jr, Maricela, Jesus, Carlos and Nancy. In 1984, our parents, along with their now adult children opened our first Casa Orozco Mexican restaurant in Dublin, California and two years later another one in Livermore.