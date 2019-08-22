Herman Philip Barberis (Uncle Mondo to many) passed away on August 14, 2019, at ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton, Calif., from pneumonia. He was 91 years old.
He was born in Plainsville, Pennsylvania, to Madalena Barberis (Nona), who was born in Asti, Italy, on April 27, 1894, and father Felippo Barberis also born in Asti, Italy.
He graduated from Plains High School in Pennsylvania in 1946. He then drove to California with two friends in a panel truck.
He lived with his sister Josephine Alfano and her husband Joseph Alfano in San Lorenzo, California. He was drafted into the U. S. Army in 1950 and served two years of active duty. He received an Honorable Discharge. Herman worked for General Motors in Fremont for 30 years.
He was a wonderful uncle to Joseph Alfano, Phillip Alfano and Marie Levasseur, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He loved his family, the American Flag, the Catholic Church, his Italian heritage, and the Oakland A’s.
He lived in a Care Home in Pleasanton, California, for the last five years of his life. He loved the owner’s dog Munches, a 5-lb. Chihuahua.
He always liked to say, “It is great to be an Italian.”
A viewing will be held at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton, on August 30, from 10-11 a.m. Church services will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m., with interment following services at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in his name to St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton.