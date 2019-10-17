Hildi Kang

Hildegarde Kang was an adventurer, scholar, musician and teacher. Born in Oakland, Calif., she was raised by her grandmother after her parents passed away in her youth. A graduate of Oakland Tech, Hildi attended Cal-Berkeley, majoring in English. While in college, Hildi attended First Presbyterian Church in Berkeley, singing in the choir. Also at Cal-Berkeley she met her future husband, Sang-Wook Kang, and was married in 1958.
They moved to Troy, N.Y., for her husband’s graduate school, and later to Clarence Center, N.Y. Hildi fell deeply in love with rural New York. Their three children were born in New York and the young family happily grew.
After 17 years in New York, the family moved back to California in the mid-1970s. In Livermore, Hildi went back to school and earned an MA in Special Education. She worked for two decades in the Livermore school district, working with learning disabled students.
She backpacked the Sierras, and rode bicycles across Montana and Southern France. She was endlessly curious and open to new experiences. She stayed overnight at a Buddhist temple in Korea long before it was popular. In 1999, almost as soon as it was possible to go, Hildi and Sang-Wook spent four weeks on the Silk Road, traveling from Beijing, through Urumqi, Kashgar, eventually ending up in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Music was also a central part of her life. As a young child, Hildi played piano and directed the children’s choir. In New York, she practiced guitar and sang in the choir at Randall Memorial Baptist Church. At age 72, Hildi began cello lessons, eventually becoming competent enough to play with the Livermore-Amador Symphony Orchestra for years, retiring in 2019.
As an award-winning author she published over 11 books: children’s books, scholarly books, and books about her family. Her most successful book was “Under the Black Umbrella: Voices from Colonial Korea: 1910-1945,” Cornell University Press.
Hildi passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Sang-Wook Kang; their children Laura, David and Steven; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., at Cedar Grove Community Church in Livermore, Calif. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Hildi’s name to the charity of your choice.