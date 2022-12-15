Early on Sunday, Nov. 6, Hugh Keener, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, co-worker, and friend, passed away at the age of 83 from complications of appendiceal cancer, which he had stoically coped with for 10 years, including three major surgeries.
Hugh was born in Tyler, Texas, to LD and Dorothy Keener, and was raised in Alabama, New Orleans, and Texas before moving to Portland, Oregon, in high school. He graduated from Lewis and Clark College in 1962, spent a summer ocean fishing for salmon, then started working for Pacific Power & Light.
In 1964, he married Julie Bock and they moved to Arizona, where he worked for Pan Am as a contractor - first on Ft. Huachuca, then in Florida near Cape Canaveral supporting the Eastern Test Range. Pan Am contractors were allowed one trip a year at 10% of fare, so Hugh and Julie traveled to Ireland, Germany and Austria, Spain and Portugal, and New Zealand.
In 1971, shortly after the birth of their son, Scott, Hugh drove his wife, son, mother-in-law, and two cats 3,000 miles to central California, where he worked at Vandenberg AFB, and daughter Andra was born. After the Challenger disaster, Hugh began working at Lockheed Sunnyvale in launch integration, and the family moved to Livermore, where Hugh enjoyed the children’s youth soccer games and traveling to national parks.
He retired in 2012 and enjoyed visiting the Red Bluff farm, where Scott and family lived; the state of Virginia, especially Williamsburg, and nieces and nephews there; northern Michigan, where Julie’s mother was raised; Hawaii; Sedona, Arizona; and cruises to Alaska and South America. Hugh loved bluegrass music and taking pictures in all those places and photoshopping them.
When cancer kept him from traveling in the last two years, he digitized and edited all his father’s, his father-in-law’s, and his own old slides.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter Andra; son, Scott, and daughter-in-law Karen; grandchildren, Grant, William, Ethan, Amarah; sister, Carol Wilson (Buzz); nephews, Todd Wilson (Crystal), Brian Wilson, and Eric Wilson (Laci); Adam Gonzales (Victoria), Jason Bock (Kris) and Tom Bock (Jenn); nieces, Amanda Wilson Gilbert (Danny), and Jenny Bock-Leidman (Sam), plus all their children. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Dee and Gail; and brother-in-law, Jay Gonzales.
A service of remembrance will be held at First Presbyterian Church Livermore, on 4th Street, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 17. Donations may be directed to the National Parks Conservation Association, ACPMP (Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation), or First Presbyterian Church Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Keener family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.