Early on Sunday, Nov. 6, Hugh Keener, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, co-worker, and friend, passed away at the age of 83 from complications of appendiceal cancer, which he had stoically coped with for 10 years, including three major surgeries.

Hugh was born in Tyler, Texas, to LD and Dorothy Keener, and was raised in Alabama, New Orleans, and Texas before moving to Portland, Oregon, in high school. He graduated from Lewis and Clark College in 1962, spent a summer ocean fishing for salmon, then started working for Pacific Power & Light.