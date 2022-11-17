On Nov. 17, 2021, Jerry Mills quietly passed away at home from brain cancer with her family close by.
Jerry was born Oct. 1941 in Oakland, the second child of Robert and Elizabeth Steiner. The family moved to Castro Valley where Jerry grew up, attended schools and graduated from Castro Valley High School in 1959.
Jerry was a very creative soul! She had a lifelong love of the creative process. Some of her many passions were sewing, quilting, knitting, doll making, hat making, beading, art journaling, stamping, cooking, canning, catering, computerized embroidery, collecting and embellishing everything! She was not afraid of hard work, and many times these passions became businesses.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elizabeth (Souza) Steiner, her husband Jim Mills; and daughter Jennifer.
She is survived by her brother Robert (Tamara) Steiner Jr.; first husband Ray (Norma) Stroud; sons Mark (Liz) Stroud, Jason (Sherrie) Mills, Jeremy (Tracina) Mills and Jarrett Mills; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Many thanks to Hope Hospice.
Mom, you have been gone one year, and we miss you so very much.