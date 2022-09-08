A life well-lived and loved "Heartwork" by Suzy Kassem
Each day is born with a sunrise and ends in a sunset, the same way we open our eyes to see the light and close them to hear the dark. You have no control over how your story begins or ends. But by now, you should know that all things have an ending. Every spark returns to darkness. Every sound returns to silence. Every flower returns to sleep with the earth. The journey of the sun and moon is predictable. But yours, is your ultimate ART.
My Sweet Haley Rose, today we are remembering and honoring you the way you would want us to. We are all together and sharing so many precious memories of you. We remember your compassion and kindness to others. You were a born nurturer and loved babies and animals (especially dogs). We are in awe of your sense of adventure and how much you loved to travel. We know how much you valued those experiences and treasured the friends you made along the way.
We remember how you lived a life of service to others and gave back to your community. You contributed way more to this world than you ever took, and you left us with the gifts in how you lived your life every day. Haley, you did more than exist, you really loved, and it was unconditional.
Today we are remembering what you wanted people to think of and remember when they think of you “I fought really hard, and I never gave up.” No, you didn’t baby girl and we will never forget that. No string of words can convey how much you are loved and missed in this world, it’s beyond measure.
Chasing every sunset, Mama Haley was the recipient of a bone marrow transplant through Be the Match. It was her mission to grow the registry as much as possible. She wanted everyone that needs one to have the same opportunity she did. If you would like to register in her honor Text: TeamHaleyRose10 To: 61474 or join here: https://my.bethematch.org/TeamHaleyRose10 THANK YOU!!!!