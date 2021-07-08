Isabel Nawrocki (Starr) 87 passed away on June 28, 2021. Isabel was born in Oakland, California to Joe and Adelia Perdigone. She attended Roosevelt Elementary and graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland, CA.
She met the love of her life Bill Nawrocki in 1953 backstage at the Parks Air Force Base in Dublin while entertaining the troops. They married in 1954 and briefly lived in Texas. Isabel taught dance and was a secretary on the base until Bill finished his service there. They moved to Oakland where they started their family with their son Michael and five years later, their daughter Nancy. They enjoyed 64 years of love, laughter and travel together.
Isabel’s love for dance started at age 14 when she asked her parents for dance lessons. After showing a quick ability to pick up dance moves, her instructor offered her a job as a dance teacher and that is where she stayed. She took over running the dance studio in 1951 and the Starr Dance Studio was born. Isabel touched many lives while teaching ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics and her favorite, Hawaiian dance. She was a member of Dance Masters of America. Isabel had 40 years of showcasing her students at conventions, competitions, nursing homes, retirement communities, local fairs, and of course, pizza parlors. These experiences gave her students the opportunity to perform while brightening the lives of others. She herself loved putting on Hawaiian Luau shows and entertaining those around her to the very end.
Isabel’s passion for dance was a family affair. Her husband often played drums for her shows, she taught her son and daughter dance, and her mother made many of the costumes for her students. Many of her students stayed in her life to the very end with lifelong friendships. Isabel loved keeping in touch with her students and reminiscing about her dance studio days.
Isabel was a great wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, dancer, teacher, and friend to many. She loved to decorate and had a sense of style like no other. She was always meticulously put together. Some of her favorite things were popcorn, reading and making crafts. Isabel was always active, very independent, strong minded, and always seemed to find herself involved with activities. She was always ready to go no matter what the situation. She was strong, loving, supportive and one of a kind.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Del, husband Bill, son Michael, sister Joanne and her brother, Gene. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Nancy and Kristopher Doorn; grandchildren, Nicholas, Myles, Olivia. Daughter in law, Anabelle Nawrocki; grandchild, Alyssa. She will also be greatly missed by niece, Diane Handy, cousin, Teresa Sherman Sheridan and Brother-in-law, Ed Schennek.
A Hawaiian Celebration of Life will be held in Livermore, CA in July; date and time TBD.