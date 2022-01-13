Jack Paul Pons passed away at 6:27 a.m., on Jan. 4, 2022, at the age of 86 years young.
He was born in Berkeley, California, on Jan. 14, 1935. He was an only child and was raised in Pleasanton, California, by his parents, Jack and Madelyn Pons.
Jack graduated from Amador High School in Pleasanton. Thereafter, he joined the Navy on Sept. 30, 1955, and served for four years. It was there he met a life-long friend, Joe LaCorte, who then introduced him to the absolute love of his life, Maclyn Barranti.
They began exchanging letters through the mail, and on June 15, 1958, at St. Christopher’s Church in San Jose, California, Jack and Maclyn were married. They were blessed with three children, Gregory Pons, Leslie Spence and Christine Spence; eight grandchildren, Amber Spence, Karianne Spence, Matthew Spence, Billy Spence, Michael Spence, Andrea Jaeger, Nick Pons, and Jack Spence; and six great grandchildren.
Jack worked at Sandia Corporation in Livermore for 38 years, retiring in 1997. Jack also worked for the City of Livermore for a few years, as a crossing guard for the Livermore Unified School District, and worked at Joan’s Pumpkin Patch, which he really enjoyed. He was a devoted parishioner of Saint Michael Catholic Church in Livermore and was a member of The Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Garden Club in Pleasanton and belonged to the Livermore Art Association.
Jack was an avid runner. He ran two marathons and well over 30 different races, but his most favorite thing to do, his passion, was most certainly gardening and baking. For this, he won his share of first-place ribbons for his famous chocolate cream pies and prized ferns at the Alameda County Fair on multiple years.
Jack and Maclyn loved traveling with good friends and family. Their travels included cruises to Europe, Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Canada and Hawaii. It should also be noted that he volunteered for several years at Valley Care Hospital and absolutely loved helping people wherever and whenever he could. He was such a very kind, selfless, loving, caring and generous man.
Abraham Lincoln said, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count; it’s the life in your years."
Jack was a living example of this. He made a real difference in his community and those around him, and I just hope we can all take a page out of his book. We will all love and miss him, now and always.
Visitation for Jack will be at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., in Livermore, California, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, with visitation at 5 p.m., and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., in Livermore, California, a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Pons family.