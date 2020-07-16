Jack R. Merideth

Jack passed away with continuing medical conditions.
Jack was a Navy Veteran and retired from Sandia National Laboratories. He was born in Missouri and enjoyed fishing and camping with Cookie. Jack is preceded in death by his parents.
He was well loved and will be missed dearly by Cookie of 28 years; her daughter, Michelle; her granddaughters, Mariah and Marissa; and Cookie's son-in-law, Octavio - all who helped care for Jack. He is also survived by his three sisters, Liz (California) and her three daughters, Marie, Lisa and Kathy; Barb (Texas) and her two daughters, Katy and Donna; and Debbie (Mississippi); as well as four brothers, Gary (Missouri), Mike (Arkansas), Jimmy and Terry (Mississippi) and all of their families. Jack also had a good friend, Gary Flowers, who called and came by often to check on Jack, although he was not able to see him during COVID-19 times.
Jack will be laid to rest in Lott, Texas.