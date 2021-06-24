Jackie Fitzgerald, née Gale Ann Jackson, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 81 years old.
Jackie’s husband John (whom she nicknamed Jerry) preceded her in death by a dozen years, and the family takes great comfort that they are finally together again. She is survived by her three children, Patrick, Thomas and Kathleen; and her four grandchildren, Sean, Katelyn, Tiernan and Aidan.
Born to Margaret and Edgar Jackson in New Jersey, Jackie and her husband lived out their lives in Livermore. She passed away in Seattle, where she stayed with her daughter the last couple years.
A drama and English graduate of Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania, Jackie loved theatre and enjoyed attending shows her entire life. She was a season ticket holder who traveled regularly to San Francisco and San Jose to enjoy whatever was playing.
When her first child arrived just after college, Jackie turned her attention to becoming a fully engaged mom, joining a co-op Preschool. This decision would guide her life. By the time her third child came along, she was the director of that school, having gone back to college to earn her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.
Jackie was the consummate professional. She possessed wisdom, insight, humor and warmth. Her dedication and diligence to her work was unparalleled. Over her career, Jackie held many leadership roles.
As the director of Livermore Playschool on East Avenue for more than 30 years, Jackie worked tirelessly to help increase equity and access to education through close ties with the Community Association for Preschool Education (CAPE) program. She gave generously of her time to provide young families with social support structures, providing parenting classes and resources. She provided stability for families facing insecurities and made a real difference to immigrant families. Not to mention the hoards of other children, who will always remember that school out in the country with the tractor tire sign out front and all the animals.
Jackie was also a fixture at Las Positas Community College (LPC) where she began teaching evening classes in the 80s while still working at Livermore Playschool. Eventually she left Livermore Playschool, went to full-time teaching at LPC and became a coordinator of the Early Childhood Development program. The ECE program at the college today was fundamentally shaped by Jackie’s vision and steadfast presence.
She coordinated LPC’s Early Childhood Education Program for almost 30 years. She chaired the Curriculum Committee, was co-creator of Teachers Teaching Teachers, and coordinated the Child Development Training Consortium and the California Early Childhood Mentor Program for Las Positas College, and was the regional coordinator of the Mentor Program for the state, which supported professional development within the field. Jackie worked to influence state legislation through her membership on the Alameda Childcare Planning Council. She coordinated the LPC ECD Advisory Board until her retirement. She was highly respected within the Las Positas Community and received the prestigious Reed Buffington Award for excellence in teaching upon her retirement.
Everyone loved Jackie’s gentle manner as she diplomatically advocated and accomplished goals for her students, the program, the college, and the early childhood profession. The Child Development Center at Las Positas College is a testament to her work and dedication to providing students with the knowledge and skills to prepare them to best serve children and families within our community. Her dream of a children's center at Las Positas came to fruition, after almost 20 years of advocacy to create this program.
An active volunteer, Jackie devoted energy to her own children’s enrichment programs like Camp Fire, 4-H and Soccer. She gave generously to charities, sponsored families and children in third-world countries, and invested in those communities through farm animal gifting programs.
She loved to travel, frequenting Kauai. She also took many international trips with her husband and daughter that were coordinated by Bill Paskewitz (RIP) with fellow colleagues and students from Las Positas.
Jackie’s love and compassion toward animals is legendary. She was a volunteer docent at Sunol Regional Park in the late 60s and 70s. She was a strong advocate for science and nature to be a major part of every child’s life, and no child’s preschool years would have been complete without creek-walks and silkworms. Her family home by the vineyards was a veritable petting-zoo with goats, ducks, geese, rabbits, chickens, a llama, a cow, a pig, snakes and lizards, pond turtles and a desert tortoise. There was an aviary full of birds and peacocks, always several family dogs, and a feral colony of cats which she lovingly tended. She was infamous for rehoming kittens every spring. If you found an injured anything, you took it to Jackie. She would nurture it back to full health.
Jackie Fitzgerald was a woman who truly commanded respect and admiration. She was gracious, eloquent and confident, light, fun and sociable. She was also a very stoic person. An English father taught her to keep a stiff upper lip. Most people would be surprised to learn that Jackie beat cancer while she was still working. It goes without saying that, had she stayed in Livermore, many friends would have been by her side throughout her battle with Alzheimer’s, but Jackie preferred you to remember her in full vibrancy, hard-at-work, by your side. Rest easy knowing that even in Jackie’s last days she still had that sparkle in her piercing blue eyes.
She had too many life-long connections to mention here, but some special appreciation is due for the love and kindness of these in-laws, caregivers and friends who were there for Jackie and the family through the end - Min, Valency, Valorie, Michele, Bonnie, Suzanne, Diana, Karen, Nancy, Zina, Christie, John, and Gail. As well to our family the Campbells, the Wolds, the Careys, and the Moens, they will share in our grief and our relief that Jackie is at peace.
A Celebration of Life event is being planned for the evening of Aug. 7, at Las Positas College. For additional information or to RSVP contact Kathleen at Kat.Fitz@gmail.com.