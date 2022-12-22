OBIT - Jaqueline Loyd.jpg

On Nov. 22, 2022, Jacqueline (Jackie) Loyd, loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. A private memorial will be held for Jackie in Old Salem, Alabama.

Jackie was born on Nov. 7, 1932, to Wilburn and Evie Wease Sawyer in Old Salem, Alabama, where she lived until graduating from high school. She grew up as an only child in a rural farming community, surrounded by an extended family of close relatives.