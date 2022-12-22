On Nov. 22, 2022, Jacqueline (Jackie) Loyd, loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. A private memorial will be held for Jackie in Old Salem, Alabama.
Jackie was born on Nov. 7, 1932, to Wilburn and Evie Wease Sawyer in Old Salem, Alabama, where she lived until graduating from high school. She grew up as an only child in a rural farming community, surrounded by an extended family of close relatives.
Jackie attended Montevallo University, Alabama’s only public liberal arts college. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in secretarial sciences. During her senior year, Jackie met Miles Loyd at an Air Force dance. They married and moved to San Francisco, where Jackie worked in the international section at Bank of America.
After Miles started attending U.C. Berkeley, he and Jackie relocated to Albany, California, where their son, David, was born. When Miles was hired at Fairchild Semiconductor, they relocated to Sunnyvale, California, where their second son, Stephen, was born. Four years later, after Miles was hired at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, they moved to Livermore and lived there and in Pleasanton for the next 57 years.
Jackie was active in local politics, as well as the Livermore Amador Symphony Guild from the 1970s. She contributed to the growth of the community and made lifelong friends. She was also an early and active member of the Livermore Valley Tennis Club, playing in the women's leagues and local tournaments throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
Jackie enjoyed family ski trips to Bear Valley and summer vacations to national parks. Miles and Jackie took many family trips back to Alabama and Missouri over the years, staying in touch with extended family and those communities where they were raised.
Jackie is survived by her two sons, David (Hiroko) and Stephen (Yuko); and her grandson, Michael. Miles passed away just five months before Jackie, in May 2022.