James Allison Culpepper, 91, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. The second son to Otho and Enid Culpepper, he was born July 12, 1930. After serving in the Marines during the Korean War, he studied sociology, religion and philosophy at Redlands University where he received his BA degree. He then attended Berkeley Baptist Divinity School graduating in 1957. Shortly thereafter, he was ordained as an American Baptist minister. He met his wife, Linda, while building his first church, The West Concord Baptist Church in Concord.
Together they raised three children, Veronica, Craig and Mark. In 1966, Jim began working as a counselor in juvenile hall for Alameda County, eventually becoming a probation officer. He retired after 26 years. Jim returned to the pulpit and his life’s passion serving as “Reverend Jim” at the Springtown Community Church. He also had opportunities to preach at the Union Congregational Church in Angels Camp and other churches in the area.
Jim loved spending time in the house he designed and built in Valley Springs, an abode that he named Candlewick Keep. He had a lifetime appreciation and love of the outdoors, birds, trees and wildlife.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother Earl. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda and his three children, Veronica, Craig and Mark, his daughters-in-law, Denise, Nancy and Sun: his four grandchildren, Amanda, Miles, Justin and Kathyrn.
Jim lived a life of faith, family, integrity and love. There will be a celebration of life on June 4, 2022, at Asbury Method Church in Livermore at 2 pm.