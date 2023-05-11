Jim spent his early years growing up in San Francisco’s Mission District and Bernal Heights neighborhoods, graduating from Saint Ignatius High School in San Francisco in 1959. Ever the scholar, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in education from the University of San Francisco. As a lifelong educator, Jim served communities and students for 39 years in local schools and school districts throughout the Bay Area. He was a teacher in Hayward, a teacher and counselor in Larkspur, a principal in Pacifica, a middle school principal and Assistant Superintendent for Business Services in Tracy, an Assistant Superintendent for Business Services, Associate Superintendent for Administration and Property Management, Deputy Superintendent in San Ramon Valley, and finally Assistant Superintendent for Business Services and Deputy Superintendent for Business Services in the Castro Valley School District.
Jim was recruited to teach as an adjunct faculty for the School of Education at both the University of Southern California and Saint Mary’s College of California teaching graduate-level courses. School districts, colleagues, and mentees valued Jim’s perspective and voice throughout his career and even well into his retirement. Jim was active in the Kiwanis Club in Tracy, and the Rotary Club in Castro Valley. In 2003, Jim was recognized by CASBO’s associate members with the Schuyler C. Joyner Outstanding Service Award.
Upon retirement, Jim and Sharon prioritized and cherished time with their family by cheering on grandchildren at sporting events, celebrating accomplishments, and beaming with pride at family dinners. They spent time with their grandchildren teaching, exploring, playing, and supporting each of them as the people they have become and are becoming. They loved live music and attended countless Dixieland jazz festivals in Old Town Sacramento, Pismo Beach and Monterey. Among their travels, one grand adventure included journeying across America by train. Through all of these activities, what Jim loved and cherished most was having Sharon by his side.
An avid US history buff, Jim spent 20 years volunteering as a docent on the USS Potomac. He was proudly the “voice” of FDR’s presidential floating White House as they cruised through San Francisco Bay or sat dockside in Oakland. With his gregarious and engaging personality, Jim truly never met a stranger. Meeting Jim was meeting a friend who was curious and wanted to learn about you. His many circles of friends included classmates from St. Ignatius and St. Peter’s, fellow Mission District and Bernal Heights pals, as well as his special neighbors in Livermore and Pleasanton Meadows, and of course his weekly Pleasanton coffee buddies.
The cornerstone of Jim’s life was family and friends. Always an Irishman and gentleman, Jim loved to raise a chilled Manhattan and offer a toast, acknowledging the moment, appreciating the ancestors who brought the moment to be, and highlighting to everyone that special moments with family is what life is all about. Jim brought love, joy, warmth, laughter, and tradition to his family and friends alike.
Jim passed away after a sudden and valiant battle with melanoma.
Born in San Francisco he is predeceased by his parents Cyril and Mildred O’Connor, and his son James Howard O’Connor. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years Sharon Lorrene O’Connor and children Dan (Edi) of Los Angeles, Michelle (Jon) of Pleasanton, and Mark O’Connor of El Dorado Hills. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Connor and Madison Perkins of Pleasanton, and Everleigh and Venture O’Connor of El Dorado Hills, brother John O’Connor (Margaret) of Concord, and sister Geraldine Cappuccio of Odenton, Maryland. His generous and loving spirit will be missed by all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Melanoma Research Foundation or Shriners Hospital for Children.