Jim spent his early years growing up in San Francisco’s Mission District and Bernal Heights neighborhoods, graduating from Saint Ignatius High School in San Francisco in 1959. Ever the scholar, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in education from the University of San Francisco. As a lifelong educator, Jim served communities and students for 39 years in local schools and school districts throughout the Bay Area. He was a teacher in Hayward, a teacher and counselor in Larkspur, a principal in Pacifica, a middle school principal and Assistant Superintendent for Business Services in Tracy, an Assistant Superintendent for Business Services, Associate Superintendent for Administration and Property Management, Deputy Superintendent in San Ramon Valley, and finally Assistant Superintendent for Business Services and Deputy Superintendent for Business Services in the Castro Valley School District.

Jim was recruited to teach as an adjunct faculty for the School of Education at both the University of Southern California and Saint Mary’s College of California teaching graduate-level courses. School districts, colleagues, and mentees valued Jim’s perspective and voice throughout his career and even well into his retirement. Jim was active in the Kiwanis Club in Tracy, and the Rotary Club in Castro Valley. In 2003, Jim was recognized by CASBO’s associate members with the Schuyler C. Joyner Outstanding Service Award. 