James F. Cassidy passed away at the age of 91. Jim was a devoted husband to his wife Betty for 61 years. Jim was a caring father to his six children Michael, Mary, Kathleen, Paul, Margaret and Mark, and grandfather to Isabel, Alex, Cooper, Claire and Carmen, as well as an uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews.
Jim was born in Helena, Montana to Francis J. Cassidy and Rose Braun Cassidy. He was raised in St Cloud, Minnesota with his three siblings, Sr Judine (Rosemary), Bob and Tom Cassidy.
For 53 years, he and his family lived in Glendora, California. Jim spent 30+ years as a teacher at Northview High School in Covina, California, where he had a lasting impact on hundreds of students. For the past five years Jim and Betty lived in Northern California in order to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
He had an amazing ability to solve all problems. Many could be fixed with duct tape. Others required patience and thoughtfulness and usually ended with a quote from a philosopher or theologian. He found everyone he encountered interesting. He had an enthusiasm for life. And no situation, however dire it might have seemed, could not be turned into a fun adventure.
Above all, Jim valued his family and the time he spent with them. His ready smile and infectious laugh were well-known by his family, friends and colleagues. His deep faith sustained him throughout his life, giving him guidance and inspiration. He taught by example how to be a loving and compassionate person in this world, as a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle and a teacher.
“Preach the Gospel at all times and if necessary, use words" - St. Francis of Assisi