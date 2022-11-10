Glen was well-known in the Tri-Valley area and played four years of football and baseball at Amador Valley High School and graduated with the class of 1978. He then moved to San Jose and graduated from San Jose State University. He started his own business, Hill Investigations, which he ran for the rest of his life. He was an avid sports fan, and his favorite team was the San Francisco 49ers. He is survived by his wife, Nicola; children, Jeremy, Jason (Shelby) and Jamie (Ralph); grandchildren, Logan and Kennedy; parents Ray and Vera Hill; and siblings Alan (Christine) Hill and Laura (Rob) Hanscom. Services are pending.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
