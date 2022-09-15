James “Jim” Arthur Rashé, loving husband of Jeane (Tierney) Rashé, died of natural causes at the age of 94 on the evening of Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Tracy, California. He was comforted by the love of his family and friends in his final days and was in the caring presence of his wife at the time of his death.

Jim was born on June 27, 1928, in Shubuta, Mississippi to Samuel Rashé and Lottie (Albritton) Rashé. He moved to California in 1935.