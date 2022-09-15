James “Jim” Arthur Rashé, loving husband of Jeane (Tierney) Rashé, died of natural causes at the age of 94 on the evening of Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Tracy, California. He was comforted by the love of his family and friends in his final days and was in the caring presence of his wife at the time of his death.
Jim was born on June 27, 1928, in Shubuta, Mississippi to Samuel Rashé and Lottie (Albritton) Rashé. He moved to California in 1935.
From 1950-1956 he served in the Army and Army Reserves. He was deployed to Korea where, among other jobs, he played trombone in the Army Band.
Jim and Jeane were married on May 24, 1953. They moved to Hayward, California and in 1954 he began work as a Deputy Sheriff at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. He retired as Lieutenant in 1985, and he and Jeane moved to the San Joaquin River Club in Tracy, California.
Jim enjoyed fishing, woodworking, cheering for the SF Giants, word and number puzzles, photography, reading sci-fi, and watching detective shows. He always had room for a child on his lap, and he forged strong relationships with friends and family of all ages. He showed his heart for God through love and service to his friends, family, community, and church throughout his life, in words and deeds.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Samuel, mother Lottie, stepmother Rosa, brother Wallace and sister Laverne, his son-in-law Stephen (Julie) and daughter-in-law Rebecca (David).
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeane; their children- Dennis (Kelly), Julie DeCosta, Peter (Lynne), David (Jackie), and Patrick; his 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren; his sisters Audrey, Lori, and Jackie, and his brother Samuel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Northgate Community Church in Manteca, California. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salvation Army, as he was a lifelong supporter of their work.