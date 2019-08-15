James (Jim) Lee Wells

Our father passed away on August 11, 2019, peacefully with his family around him. His advice on work, life and play will be missed and so will his independence that he so enjoyed. He loved to ride and go roping with his horses, a passion that was started with his daughter’s interest in horses.
Jim was born on August 7, 1940, to James and Geneva Wells in Water Valley, Mississippi. At age 4, the family relocated to Southern California where dad would talk about how he loved to play baseball and would earn extra money delivering a paper route. In the summer of 1956 they moved to Livermore, where he attended and graduated from Livermore High School in 1958. Following high school, he entered the Navy where he graduated from the Electrician Mates Class 21-59 on March 13, 1959.
Upon his return to Livermore after the service he married Diana Marquez in Carmel, California, on January 13, 1962. Dad went to work for General Electric’s Vallecitos Plant as an electrician until 1976. He then worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he stayed until his retirement in 2000.
With four kids and their varied interests, his time was busy. There are many photographs and memories from camping, fishing, waterskiing, trips to Disneyland, horse shows, and football and baseball games. Dad was a member of the Livermore Junior Rodeo Association, serving as President and Vice President, and also a member of the Livermore Stockmen’s Association. He was also active in the Alameda County Fair, where we all know “fair time is fun time!” Dad was awarded the Carl Zwissig award, which acknowledges the support to the Junior Livestock auction, which he was truly honored to have received.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents James and Geneva, along with his sister, Betty Williford and brother-in-law Bob Williford.
Jim is survived by his children Terri (Jess) Rasmussen, Adam (Kim) Wells, Wayne (Micah) Wells, and Bryan (Gwen) Wells; grandchildren Andrew (Kaitlynn), Matthew, Brian, Ashley (Jason), Katie (Justin), Loren and Logan; and great-grandchildren Katherine, Ana, Morgan, Charlie and Hannah.
Services will be held at Callaghan Mortuary, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at noon. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Livermore, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to go to the Alameda County Jr. Livestock Auction and help out a young entrepreneur by purchasing an animal, or to get involved with any youth organization in your area.
An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.