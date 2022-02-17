Jim Dickie was born in Alameda, California, graduating from Castro Valley High School and City College of San Francisco. After suffering a severe cerebral bleeding brain hemorrhage on Jan. 3, 2022; Jim succumbed to the massive, related damages of the stroke affecting his body on Feb. 11, 2022, at the age of 80, just two weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Father John Herring of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church performed his Last Rites Service at Redmond Hospital, Rome, Georgia, along with his wife, Dona and daughter, Cindy, present at his bedside.
Jim’s love of travel started early on during his family’s assignments to the Philippines, Hawaii, Japan, as well as other countries. Jim started a log of his air miles at that time and recently announced that he had flown well over millions of miles. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dona, of almost 30 years on a continuous honeymoon; and who shared his love of travel. They both cruised completely around the world twice, been to all 50 states, had timeshares in various countries and were curious about all things involved with foreign travel. Jim met the love of his life due to his work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. He was very proud of working there for 42 years and moved from division to division throughout that time frame. Just before his retirement, he was amused that his later assignments were to take apart many of the classified assignments that he had originally put together early on in his career.
His favorite hobbies included: travel, tools, trucks, trains and table tennis. Jim was an active member of the 454SS Chevy truck club and proudly owned a 1993 truck with only 43K miles on it. As a mechanical engineer, he loved remodeling kitchens, homes, cars or anything that needed fixing. A huge steam engine fan, he was an active member in the Steam Cab Forwards club and was invited to visit a colleague in Finland to help demonstrate their inner workings. Jim also loved to play golf in Livermore, California with his favorite buddies each week.
Recently Jim and Dona relocated to Rome, Georgia to continued care community. He also joined the community’s weekly table tennis group. As well as Dona, Jim is survived by his adoring and devoted daughter, Cindy Dickie Fargo and son-in-law, Mark Barker. Jim loved their weekly visits to his home (and theirs – complete with grand cats) with home-cooked meals and board games afterwards. He always admired his older brother David and sister-in-law Betty Jo who live in Fresno. Jim has many, many cousins and nieces and nephews with whom he had kept in touch with through the holidays.
In retirement, Jim loved spending time doing part-time work at several Livermore Valley wineries in California. He operated as a wine educator in their tasting rooms, as well as offering mechanical expertise in wine machinery repairs. Jim had always been extremely private about his personal and medical issues. He was very aware of the loving care and the many prayers coming from family and friends not only from his present residence but also from friends and contacts all over the world. He felt very strongly about being a no-fuss kind of guy and had requested there be no services. Should you wish to reach out, you may contact his wife, Dona, c/o The Spires at Berry College, 600 Eagle Lake Trail, Rome, Georgia, 30165. We will forever miss our dear, sweet Jim.