James Joseph McEntee passed away on Nov. 10, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.
Jim was born in Oakland, California on March 15, 1963, the first child of Ben and Louise McEntee. He was raised in Pleasanton, California where he attended Alisal Elementary, Pleasanton Middle School and Amador Valley High. Jim was a gifted athlete and excelled in baseball, basketball and football. One of his favorite pastimes was reading and he devoured books right up to the time when he became ill. Jim was a skilled electrician and handyman who was employed at various times in his career by Chevron, Rosenden Electric and Johnson Courier Services. Jim was known by family and friends as the guy who could fix anything. He was loyal and loving and will be missed by friends and family.
Jim is survived by his son, Jonathon Shattuck and grandchildren Forist and Riley. He had a loving relationship as well with his stepchildren, Jenna, Joe, Jake, Melissa, Jimmy and Heather. Jim adored his parents, siblings and his many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his brother Neil, with whom he was very close. The family takes great comfort in the thought that they are now together and free of illness. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to K9 Paw Print Rescue or Shepherd’s Gate.
James received great compassion and care at Stanford Valley Care in Pleasanton. A celebration of life was held November 14, 2021 with Deacon Joe Gourley presiding at Graham Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton