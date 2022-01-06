James Kash was a Marin native who lived in Castro Valley. After a stint in the U.S. Navy, Jim was an electrician by trade for over 20 years. Later he taught Electrical Theory in Hayward for a number of years. He loved teaching and encouraging his students to succeed.
His hobbies were playing his many guitars, golf and photography. Jim fought a good fight, but Jim succumbed to pancreatic cancer in late October 2021. He was dearly loved by his family and his siblings Sandra, Robert and Kevin along with his nephews and nieces. We will miss him greatly. The celebration of his life and a short service will be held Jan. 8, 2022, at Valley Memorial Park in Novato at 1 p.m.