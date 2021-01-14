James (Giacomo) Traini passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2021, in Pleasanton.
He was born in Italy, in San Benedetto Del Tronto, and as a small child came to Chicago Heights, Illinois, with his parents. In 1942, his family moved to Oakland, where he graduated from Castlemont High School in 1945. Upon graduation from high school, he was a Merchant Seaman for three years and was proud he later served with the 5th Regimental Combat Team in the Korean War.
In 1955, James married Frederika (Fritzi) and resided in Oakland until 1967, when he and his family moved to Pleasanton.
James had a 40-year career in the steel and sheet metal contracting business. He was proud of his Italian heritage and also grateful for the opportunities this country provided him. He will be remembered as a history enthusiast, who enjoyed traveling and sharing colorful stories. He was dedicated to his family, the source of his deepest joy.
He is survived by Frederika, his loving wife of 65 years; children, Tony (Patty), Andrea (Andrew) and Matthew (Wendy); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, any donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Due to COVID, services are private.