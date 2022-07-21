Jim Ellis passed away suddenly in his home on June 19 from a heart attack on Father’s Day evening. He was preceded in death by his mother Jan; his father Ray; and his twin sister Julie. He is survived by his brother Gary in Ohio; his loving Aunt Arlene and Uncle Jim Pirkle of Lincoln; and numerous loving cousins.
He was a painter’s painter with many close friends and clients. He was a lifelong A’s and Raider’s fan and loved country/western music. He will be dearly missed by many.
His Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on August 6 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the Pine Street Bar and Grill, 875 Pine Street, Livermore. Please RSVP to Jim and Arlene Pirkle, jimpirkle@yahoo.com or text 916-768-5721.