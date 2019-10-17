James Ronald Brown

Resident of Livermore
James (Jim) Brown passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019, at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 67 years Dorothy, and son James N. Brown.
He is survived by his daughter Charlotte Brown Velazquez (August), son Gary Brown (Cathy), granddaughter Jennifer Calestini (Chris), and great-granddaughters Georgianna and Angelina Calestini.
Jim enjoyed traveling with his family, playing golf, square dancing, and his favorite activity fishing. He loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every night; he seemed to know most of the answers on Jeopardy.
Jim was a resident of Livermore for 52 years. He moved his family north in 1967 to work for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the Material Fabrication Division, retiring in 1990. Jim spent many weeks at the Nevada Test Site assembling experiments before the test shots.
He was a member of the Masons and active for many years with the Shriners.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Callahan’s Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., Livermore, Calif.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Brown family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.