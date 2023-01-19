Skip was born on July 7, 1942, to parents Martha and Percy Morford of Tracy, California. He was the “middle” child with an older sister Aileen and younger brother Bobby. He was a busy kid with school, working in the orchards picking fruit, working in a grocery store and crop dusting.
At a young age he followed in his dad’s footsteps by working at RMC Lonestar Gravel plant in Tracy. For several years he did numerous jobs there; welding, running the hot plant and finally doing what he loved most, operating heavy equipment. He used to equate his work with playing in a big sandbox all day. He operated a huge D9 bulldozer, which he did until he retired. For much of his time he had a second job. For 26 years he was a volunteer firefighter with Tracy Rural as well as an EMT.
After Skip retired, he followed his heart and joined the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. He joined the aviation program first and became a qualified observer. He also became part of the land and water patrols. He spoke about retiring from the Coast Guard when he was having some health issues but never officially completed the paperwork to do so.
One of Skip’s passions was to travel with his wife Nancy. Whether it be cruising or taking the motorhome, seeing new places was something he really enjoyed. He literally drove the motorhome from sea to shining sea. Some favorite places were Acadia National Park in Maine, Café du Monde in New Orleans, Houston’s Space Center and just about everywhere in Oregon and Washington. He cruised with our friends Sandy and Rob to Juneau, Alaska, China and around the horn of South America. A favorite of his was the paddle wheeler down the Mississippi.
Skip is survived by his wife Nancy of 25 years, four children, Joe, Tony, Shelly and Scott (Christina), 11 grandchildren; Danielle, Joey, Jacob, Tiffany, Sherise, Zach, Kylie, Logan, Tyler, Annaliese and Elyssa as well as six great-grandchildren; Lilly, TJ, Travis, Sophia, Molly and Blakely.
Skip will be missed by so many. He treasured his family, friends and neighbors and would wish them all peace and happiness.
Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, Tracy, is in care of funeral arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at 11a.m. in the chapel on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He will be laid to rest privately at Valpico Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live streamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com via Skip’s tribute page for family and friends unable to attend. An online guest book is also available for condolences and special messages to the family.