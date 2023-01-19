OBIT - James 'Skip' Morford.jpg

Skip was born on July 7, 1942, to parents Martha and Percy Morford of Tracy, California. He was the “middle” child with an older sister Aileen and younger brother Bobby. He was a busy kid with school, working in the orchards picking fruit, working in a grocery store and crop dusting.

At a young age he followed in his dad’s footsteps by working at RMC Lonestar Gravel plant in Tracy. For several years he did numerous jobs there; welding, running the hot plant and finally doing what he loved most, operating heavy equipment. He used to equate his work with playing in a big sandbox all day. He operated a huge D9 bulldozer, which he did until he retired. For much of his time he had a second job. For 26 years he was a volunteer firefighter with Tracy Rural as well as an EMT.