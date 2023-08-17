OBIT - James Fischer.tif

James Walter Fischer, 79, of Livermore, CA, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2023.

Jim was born on Sept. 7, 1943, to Walter Carl Wilhelm Fischer and Pauline Katherine (Thaemert) Fischer in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family dairy farm was in Clover, Idaho where Jim attended Trinity Lutheran School. In 1956, they moved to a vineyard farm in Lodi, California. During high school, he worked as a lab tech at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Jim graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1961. He continued his education at San Joaquin Delta College before transferring to the University of the Pacific (UOP) in Stockton, California with a scholastic scholarship. There he fell in love with Patricia Anne March. They were married in the Morris Chapel at UOP on Sep.5, 1964. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from UOP in 1965 with high honors.