James Walter Fischer, 79, of Livermore, CA, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2023.
Jim was born on Sept. 7, 1943, to Walter Carl Wilhelm Fischer and Pauline Katherine (Thaemert) Fischer in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family dairy farm was in Clover, Idaho where Jim attended Trinity Lutheran School. In 1956, they moved to a vineyard farm in Lodi, California. During high school, he worked as a lab tech at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Jim graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1961. He continued his education at San Joaquin Delta College before transferring to the University of the Pacific (UOP) in Stockton, California with a scholastic scholarship. There he fell in love with Patricia Anne March. They were married in the Morris Chapel at UOP on Sep.5, 1964. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from UOP in 1965 with high honors.
During breaks from UOP, Jim worked as a summer student at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory (LRL). In 1966, he began his professional career as a Chemist at LRL, which eventually became Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he enjoyed working with those he considered to be among the best and brightest on challenging problems while developing lifelong friendships over four decades before retiring in 2005. He moved his family to Livermore in 1967 where they lived in the same home for fifty-four years before moving to Heritage Estates in 2021 where he enjoyed many social activities.
Jim was a loving and devoted husband and father, who selflessly prioritized the needs and happiness of his family and loved ones above his own. Jim’s love for Patricia was always ever present and clear to all. He formed a particularly strong bond with his grandson, Michael. Jim and Pat enjoyed road trips and picnics with their extended family, including countless trips to many national parks and beaches.
Keenly interested in machinery from his early childhood growing up as a farm boy, Jim was finally able to afford a new car, a much prized and doted on metallic green Dodge Coronet 500, in 1969. A favorite pastime was evaluating the latest car models at the local dealers where he clearly knew more than any salesman. He was an avid photographer, memorializing family trips and events.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Pauline, and his brother Tom. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Matthew, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandson Michael, and sister Gloria Todd.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Callaghan Mortuary (3833 East Ave. In Livermore) with the burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery (1240 N Livermore Ave. in Livermore). A reception will follow.
