Jan Susgaard Thyrring

On Sept. 11, 2022, Jan S. Thyrring, loving husband, adoring father and devoted grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by his family.
Jan was born on Nov. 8, 1940, in Copenhagen, Denmark to Ella Thyrring. He served three years in the Danish military before going to Germany to learn his trade in horticulture.
Jan and his wife, Nina, immigrated from Denmark and came to Livermore in Oct. 1968. For the next five years, he worked at Leslie Salt in Fremont. Jan wanted to start his own landscaping business, and he started to prune trees for neighbors. Soon, he had enough business to work full time as a landscaper. In 1973, Valley Landscape Maintenance & Design was started. For the next 50 years, he maintained yards from Livermore to Alamo and everywhere in between.
Jan loved sports. He played on an adult co-ed soccer team in Livermore where he played with Joan Seppala (The Independent) and Barney and Gerada Stocking. Jan wanted to be a soccer coach and share all of his knowledge and the love of the sport to young soccer players. He coached in Al Caffodio league for several years, and then, he was the Varsity soccer coach at De La Salle High School in Concord from the late 70s through 1983. The team won two championships during his time as head coach.
Jan was also a competitive bicyclist. You may have seen him riding around Livermore. Some days, he would work all day and then go for a 40-mile (or longer) bike ride. He competed in many races in Northern California. He also was a member of a triathlon team.
Jan was introduced to golf by his son-in-law Lorne. He picked the game up really quickly and had fun playing with friends and customers, and his favorite players were his grandsons, Shane and Lance.
Jan is survived by his loving wife Nina of 53 years; his daughter, Christina; his son-in-law Lorne Jackson; and his grandsons, Shane and Lance Jackson. Jan is also survived by many beloved friends and family members in the U.S. and Denmark.
Please join us as we celebrate Jan on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 458 Maple Street, in Livermore, followed by a reception at 2:30 p.m. at Casa Orozco restaurant. 325 S. L Street, Livermore.