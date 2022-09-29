Jan Susgaard Thyrring

Jan Susgaard Thyrring

On Sept. 11, 2022, Jan S. Thyrring, loving husband, adoring father and devoted grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by his family.

Jan was born on Nov. 8, 1940, in Copenhagen, Denmark to Ella Thyrring. He served three years in the Danish military before going to Germany to learn his trade in horticulture.