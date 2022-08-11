Jane Edith McCaslin Callabresi, age 81, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, in Livermore, California, her home for the last 53 years. Jane was born in Stockton, Kansas and met the love of her life, Melvin, at Kansas State University. They married in 1964 and moved to Livermore in 1969. While raising two children, she started her own tax consulting and accounting business and operated it for 35 years. She was active in the community for decades in school, sports and philanthropic organizations. Jane was a long-time member and officer of the Livermore chapter of PEO and was an enthusiastic member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Tri-Delta sorority.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mabel McCaslin; and sister, Linda McCaslin Thomas. Survivors include her husband of 57 years Melvin LeRoy Callabresi; daughter Debra Lyn Callabresi of Shadow Hills, California; son Douglas Wayne Callabresi of Great Falls, Virginia; five grandchildren, Lydia Callabresi, Nathaniel Callabresi, Kelsey Moren-Callabresi, Anthony Callabresi and Nicholas Callabresi; and one sister MaryAnn McCaslin DeRosear of Centennial, Colorado.